Taguig to launch 24-hour vaccination site

Residents get their jab of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine inside a movie theater in Taguig City on May 25, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Taguig City government will launch a 24-hour mega vaccination site at Fort Bonifacio for economic frontliners (A4 category), its mayor said Sunday.

The Mega Vaccination Hub Bonifacio High Street will begins its midnight operations "this week," Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a statement.

"There should be not much concern about workers getting vaccinated beyond curfew hours. Since by appointment naman lahat ng vaccination in Taguig, they can simply show their appointment slip to the enforcers if needed," he said.

"Vaccination should be fast, safe and accessible. Those three things are important to us when we strategize our rollout plan."

Taguig's TRACE system allows its residents and workers to schedule their own date, time, and place of vaccination, according to the city government. There are TRACE kiosks in all barangays and selected malls around the city, it said.

The city has so far vaccinated a total of 238,853 individuals out of its target 680,000 as of Saturday.

Night-time vaccinations were also conducted in Quezon City and

Valenzuela City.

The Philippines has administered 8.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 22, with 2,246,897 individuals or 3.87 percent fully vaccinated out of its target 58 million.

