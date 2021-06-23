JFC eyes growing North America, Canada store network to 500 in 5 to 7 years

Jollibee mascot takes selfies with the Statue of Liberty in New York as backdrop. The Philippines' largest fast-food chain opened a store in Manhattan on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo from Jollibee US Facebook page



MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Wednesday said it plans to grow its Jollibee store network in North America in the US and Canada to 500 in the next 5 to 7 years.

For 2021, JFC is planning to open 50 stores in the US, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"We target to reach 500 Jollibee stores in the next 5-7 years in North America – US and Canada," the country's largest restaurant operator said.

The numbers were disclosed by JFC president and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong during the PH-US Business Dialogue: Cooperation for Post-Pandemic Recovery last June 22.

JFC opened its 3rd Panda Express store in the Philippines last June 11 located at the Double Dragon Meridian Park in Pasay City.

