Jollibee opens first outlet in Maryland, its 49th in US

Jollibee Group opened its first Jollibee store in the state of Maryland in April. Handout

MANILA – Jollibee Foods Corp said Thursday it opened its first Jollibee store in Maryland near the US capital Washington D.C. last April as part of its expansion efforts in North America.

Maryland is the 12th state where the brand is present, with its outlet branch located in Westfield Wheaton Mall, JFC said in a statement.

The site is 30 minutes away from Washington D.C. and is the 49th outlet in the US, it said.

JFC said it aims to tap the “Gen Pop” market, or those unfamiliar with the brand, as well as tourists who frequent landmarks around the area.

“We are happy to welcome our fans who have patiently waited for Jollibee’s arrival in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, as well as introduce the brand to curious new customers. We are proud to serve flavorful food options and look forward to sharing our exciting menu with the Greater D.C. local community,” said Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee Group North America’s Philippine Brands.

As part of its safety measures as the COVID-19 threat remains, the Maryland outlet offers “call and pickup” order processing so customers can enjoy Chickenjoy, Jolly spaghetti and other signature products without being exposed to crowds, JFC said.

The Jollibee group said it is on track to achieve its goal of opening 300 store locations throughout North America by 2024.

It is also set to open its Europe flagship store in London's West End near the Buckingham Palace on May 20.

JFC operates in 33 countries with over 5,800 stores globally.

