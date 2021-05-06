Jollibee to open Europe flagship store in London near Buckingham Palace

Jollibee London West End will help reinvigorate the local restaurant scene as it opens on May 20th. Handout



MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Thursday it would open a Jollibee flagship store in Europe located at the London West End, a short drive from the Buckingham Palace and the London Eye.

The Jollibee store located at London West End's Leicester Square will open on May 20, the country's largest restaurant operator said in a statement.

“Bringing Jollibee to London’s West End is part of our continued commitment to expand in Europe and bring our delicious crispy Chickenjoy to more people around the world,” said CEO of Jollibee Group Ernesto Tanmantiong.

Tan said the Jollibee group plans to open 450 restaurants across its brands this year as part of its goal of being one of the world's top 5 restaurant operators.

JFC is one of Asia's fastest-growing restaurant companies.

Jollibee said it has sold over 3 million pieces of chicken to the British people and is set to achieve 15 million by the end of 2022.

By 2025 Jollibee intends to have 50 stores across Europe, including its first in Spain.

Londoners will soon be treated to Jollibee favorites such as Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti, and other U.K. exclusive products.Handout

JFC operates in 33 countries with over 5,800 stores globally.

