Panda Express to open 3rd store in Philippines

American Chinese food chain Panda Express will open its third restaurant located at Double Dragon Meridian Park in Pasay City. Handout

MANILA - American Chinese food chain Panda Express will bring its Original Orange Chicken to the south of Manila with the opening of its third branch in the Philippines, its local operator said Monday.

The new branch, located at the Double Dragon Meridian Park in Pasay City, will open on June 11, Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC) said in a statement.

JFC earlier formed JBPX Foods Inc, a joint venture with Panda Express operator Panda Restaurant Group Inc, which is set to open 5 branches for the "initial phase" of the partnership, it said.

Panda Express currently has outlets in SM Megamall and SM North Edsa.

“We are thrilled to finally countdown to our opening day and share with our fans in the South Panda Express’ exceptional American Chinese cuisine,” said Panda Express Marketing Manager Julius Marlon Dela Cruz.

The Panda Express menu also includes crispy chicken wok-tossed in sweet and tangy sauce, which is inspired by Panda Express co-founder Andrew Cherng’s hometown Yangzhou, China.

It has also introduced a pescatarian-friendly dish called Honey Walnut Shrimp as well as Mongolian Pork in order to accustom Filipinos to its "innovative take" on American Chinese cuisine, Dela Cruz said.

Panda Express currently has over 2,300 restaurants globally.

