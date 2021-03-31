Jollibee Times Square coming soon? JFC confirms plan to open new store in New York

The Jollibee mascot takes selfies with the Statue of Liberty in New York as backdrop. The Philippines' largest fast food chain opened a store in Manhattan on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo from Jollibee US Facebook page/File

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Wednesday confirmed its plan to open a new outlet in New York City following reports that it has signed a lease agreement in Times Square.

A company representing the Jollibee Group confirmed to ABS-CBN News the restaurant opertor's plan to open a store in New York. However, no official location has been disclosed.

According to a report by the New York Business Journal, the JFC group signed a lease for a 7,000 square feet flagship location in Times Square.

Jollibee already has 2 stores in New York City. It opened its other outlet in Manhattan in October 2018.

Updates for Jollibee branches in the US are usually posted in its official USA Facebook page.

The group plans to open at least 400 new stores worldwide "most of which will be outside the Philippines" particularly in North America, Vietnam and China, JFC CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said in February.

The country's largest restaurant operator and one of Asia's fastest growing companies, aims to be among the top 5 quick-service restaurant operators globally.

JFC has 3,217 outlets in the country as of December 31, 2020. It also operates 2,607 stores overseas.