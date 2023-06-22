Globe expands 5G network with 66 new sites in Q1 2023

MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Thursday it expanded its 5G network with 66 new sites in the first quarter of 2023 as it anticipated a rise in demand.

The new 5G sites were deployed across 74 cities in towns in the country, which brought its total 5G outdoor coverage to 97.21 percent in the National Capital Region and 90.28 percent in key cities in Visayas and Mindanao, Globe said in a statement.

In March, Globe said some 4.3 million devices logged onto its 5G network.

"Our investments on the mobile network have allowed us to maintain the excellent quality of our service to our customers. Globe continues to exert efforts to enable the lives of our customers with a network that they can fully rely on as we strive to provide them a consistent experience worthy of their patronage and loyalty," said Rebecca Eclipse, Globe’s Chief Customer Experience Officer and Head of Strategy Management.

Globe said Ookla's latest report showed that its 5G mobile network achieved a median download speed of up to 171.814 Mbps in Makati City, 159.298 Mbps in Cagayan de Oro City, 157.795 Mbps in Misamis Oriental and 99.916 Mbps in Zamboanga.

"Globe is committed to bringing 5G connectivity all over the country so Filipinos anywhere can have access to the same opportunities and services," added Eclipse.

5G offers fasters speeds, higher bandwidth and more stable connections.

