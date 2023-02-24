Home  >  Business

Globe expands 5G to 70 cities, towns in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2023 01:03 PM


 
MANILA - Globe Telecom said at least 70 cities and towns nationwide are now connected via 5G in 2022, more than double compared to 2021 as it continues to expand coverage across the country.

In a statement, it said over 3.9 million devices are connected to its 5G network in December.

"At Globe, we are committed to providing Filipinos with the best possible experience when it comes to telecom services. We believe that 5G technology is the key to unlocking a new era of digital innovation and empowering Filipinos to experience new and exciting technologies,” said Joel Agustin, SVP and Head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Globe said it ended 2022 with 2,267 new 5G sites nationwide that provide consumers with faster connectivity.

