Globe builds over 2,200 new 5G sites, connects 1,702 new cell sites in 2022

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Thursday said it has connected 1,702 new cell sites and built over 2,267 new 5G sites in 2022 as it expands its network infrastructure.

In a statement, it said it has also upgraded over 13,600 mobile sites to LTE. Total site builds exceeded its 2021 record at 1,407, Globe said.

"We are proud to have made huge investments in our network infrastructure to provide our customers with the best possible experience. Our goal is to always deliver network reliability and consistency to our subscribers,” said Joel Agustin, Head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Globe said it has been spending record-high capital expenditures in the past several years to fund its aggressive network expansion.

In 2022, Globe's capex reached P101.4 billion which is said was its "highest investment ever" in mobile and fixed network.

It recently announced a multi-beam, multi-band lens antenna technology to improve 4G/LTE and 5G mobile capacity.

