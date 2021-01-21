Globe says outdoor 5G services now available in 80 percent of Metro Manila

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Wednesday its outdoor 5G services now cover 80 percent of Metro Manila.

The Ayala-led telco said it has upgraded 884 locations in Metro Manila into 5G-ready sites to make 5G service available to its customers.



“With our aggressive roll outs, our network is getting closer to making the whole of Metro Manila 5G ready. Ultimately, our goal is to make the 5G experience as pervasive as possible,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

Globe said the following areas now have almost complete 5G coverage:

Bonifacio Global City - 97 percent

Makati Central Business District - 95 percent

Ortigas Commercial Business Districts - 97 percent

Outdoor 5G also covers over 80 percent of 9 Metro Manila cities, Globe said, while the company is also boosting 5G readiness in Cebu and Davao.

"Globe has earmarked a capex of P70-billion for 2021, bulk of which is for network expansion in key locations across the country. This year, Globe is targeting to install 2,000 new cell towers and will increase its fiber rollouts to connect more Filipino homes," the telco said.

The company added with the greater availability of 5G services and devices, it is urging customers who are still on 3G SIMs to upgrade to 5G and 4G LTE SIMs.