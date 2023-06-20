NWRB calls for water conservation; households urged to collect rainwater

MANILA — The National Water Resources Board on Tuesday said the water supply from Angat Dam must be conserved to ensure sufficient coverage for the summer of 2024.

The state weather bureau PAGASA has forecasted an El Nino phenomenon by late this year until 2024.

This means the water allocation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and its concessionaires Maynilad and Manila Water could change by July and the succeeding months.

NWRB Executive Director Dr. Sevillo David said the board has allowed for the last time the extension of the 52 cubic meters per second allocation from June 16 to 30, 2023.

If the expected rains don't come in the Angat and Ipo reservoirs, there could be water interruption for 630,000 Maynilad customers from nighttime until early morning, according to estimates.



But interruptions might be averted if the rains were collected inside the watershed.

WATER CONSERVATION MEASURES

The MWSS urged ordinary consumers to conserve and harvest rainwater if possible, in order to lessen dependence and consumption from concessionaires.

If each household harvests enough rain to fill a regular-sized drum, that is already equivalent to the daily consumption of an ordinary household, David said.

The water can be used to flush the toilets, clean the house and water the plants, which will lessen the pressure on Maynilad or Manila Water.

