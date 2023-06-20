Angat Dam water level still manageable: PAGASA

The Angat Dam reservoir. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA -- Officials of state weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday allayed fears on the declining water level of the Angat Dam, which provides 90% of Mega Manila's water supply.

"'Yung level ngayon ng Angat Dam is still manageable, dahil above pa siya doon sa rule curve na pamantayan ng water level na dapat andoon siya. So far, 'di pa naman critical," Berlin Mercado, hydrometeorological telemetry section chief, said during a press conference.

"'Yung rule curve 'yung nagsasabing kaya pang ibigay ang lahat ng pangangailangan [sa tubig]," acting PAGASA administrator Dr. Esperanza Cayanan added.

As of 6 a.m., the reservoir level is at 185.89 meters, more than three meters above the rule curve elevation of 182.47 meters.

Cayanan reiterated that the water level in Angat Dam usually increases when El Niño coincides with the rainy season.

"Sa ngayon, 'di pa talaga natin nararanasan 'yung monsoon rains, 'di pa dumarating 'yung mga bagyo. Pero sa historical records, tumataas po ang water level ng Angat Dam in an El Niño year ng June, July, and August. Medyo towards the last quarter, pababa na so may nakikita pa po tayong posibilidad na mga bagyo, pag-ulan ng Habagat na puwede pang magpataas sa Angat Dam. Sa ngayon, hindi pa tayo dapat mangamba," Cayanan expounded.

Because of the expected rains, cloud-seeding initiatives should remain off the table.

"Kung kailangan ng cloud-seeding operations, sa palagay namin hindi pa po ngayon kailangan ito. Kailangan po ito kung wala na tayong ini-expect na mga pag-ulan at talagang kritikal na 'yung ating water level ng mga dams natin bago dumating 'yung tag-init next year," Cayanan said.

She further advised the public to conserve water by collecting rainwater from the daily thunderstorms.

