RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8



MANILA — Parts of the Philippines may experience thunderstorms this weekend, the state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Intense afternoon thunderstorms are forecast over Ilocos, Palawan, and Mindanao on Saturday, while Mindoro and the Zamboanga Peninsula could be hit by rains in the morning.

By Sunday, severe thunderstorms in the afternoon may lash Ilocos, Benguet, Central Luzon, Mindoro, Panay, Negros, Samar, and Mindanao, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said sunny and hot weather will prevail in most parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

But there's a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon over the capital region, the weather agency added.

