MWSS says Metro Manila has enough water supply for 2023

Construction workers dig a tunnel in Teresa, Rizal on March 28, 20223 that will transport water from the Kaliwa Dam in Quezon province. Officials say the project is already 24 percent complete. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) on Tuesday assured the public that there will be enough water supply until the end of the year.

Speaking at the sidelines of a Kaliwa Dam media tour in Teresa, Rizal, MWSS Administrator Leonor Cleofas said there is a 'comfortable' level of water in Angat Dam, which supplies water for most of Metro Manila.

"As far as MWSS is concerned, mayroon tayong sapat na tubig na pwede nating hilahin after the summer," Cleofas said.

"In fact, by the end of December 2022, ang level ng Angat Dam ay 214 meters, 2 meters higher than our projected 212 meters. Kaya gusto natin maintindihan na maipaliwanag sa publiko bakit nagkaroon ng ganoong publication ang Maynilad," she added.

Cleofas said that she will be meeting with Maynilad to know the reason behind the water interruption.

"Gusto natin makuha yung side ng Maynilad. That's the reason we're calling a high-level meeting tomorrow. Ang sinasabi natin, comfortable ang level ng ating Angat Dam," Cleofas said.

"Maaaring iba ang kanilang dahilan, baka hindi dahil sa Angat level, 'yan ang gusto naming malaman bukas," she said.

The MWSS administrator also clarified that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s statement about a water crisis refers to a nationwide level, and the water situation in Manila is more manageable.

"Doon sa sinabi ni Presidente, that is for the whole Philippines. Pero dito sa Metro Manila, ang kagandahan nito, nailatag na natin ang water security roadmap," she said.

Part of the roadmap is the construction of the Kaliwa Dam which will be an additional water source for the next decades.