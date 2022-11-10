Prime Infra Chairman Enrique Razon, Jr. and President and CEO Guillaume Lucci unveil the marker at the Tayabasan Weir, which started commercial operations on October 25, 2022.



MANILA - The dam system being built by Prime Infra-led WawaJVCo Inc. has started commercial operations and is now delivering 80 million liters per day of raw water, Prime Infra said on Thursday.

WawaJVCo, a joint venture of Prime Infra and San Lorenzo Ruiz Builders and Developers Group, Inc said its Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project started commercial operations last Oct. 25, Prime Infra said.

Phase 1 of the project is already supplying water to Manila Water Company and the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the company added.

Once Phase 2 is completed, the project is expected to deliver at least 518 million liters of water per day, which the company said can cover the needs of over 500,000 households in the East Zone concession area.

“Prime Infra fulfilled its promise to the government to deliver on time a vital water infrastructure, which will help ensure the reliability of raw water supply to customers of Manila Water at a cost-effective manner,” said company chairman Enrique Razon.

He also noted that Phase 1 of the project was constructed and finished in the middle of a pandemic, ahead of schedule.

Prime Infra President and CEO Guillaume Lucci meanwhile said WawaJVCo’s got the nod of local stakeholders “making it possible to fast-track the project’s completion and subsequent commencement of commercial operations.”

“The development of the bulk water project would not have been achieved without the full support of our stakeholders. We will continue to build on this momentum as we progress in the construction of Phase 2 with the vision of creating shared value for both the off-taker and the host communities,” he said.

The company said construction of the project’s Phase 2 or Upper Wawa Dam is on track, and is expected to be completed by 2025.

