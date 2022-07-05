Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project’s Phase I – Tayabasan Weir. Handout photo

MANILA - Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc said it has completed the first phase of the Wawa Bulk Water Supply Project which aims to supplement Metro Manila’s water supply.

The infrastructure and energy arm of billionaire Enrique Razon’s conglomerate said it finished the Tayabasan Weir ahead of its original October 2022 schedule.

Prime Infra said its unit WawaJVCo, built the Tayabasan Weir, which is a 25-meter high roller-compacted concrete structure designed to deliver 80 million liters per day (MLD).

“Tayabasan is comprised of three parts: the weir where water is impounded, the pumping station that brings the bulk water to the water treatment plant, and the buried water pipeline where the bulk water passes to get to the water treatment plant,” the company said in a statement dated July 4.

Prime Infra said Phase 2 of the project, dubbed as Upper Wawa Dam, will be completed in 2025. Once completed, the project is expected to deliver at least 518 MLD to Manila Water Company and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

“True to our fast and lean management approach, Prime Infra through WawaJVCo has delivered a critical water infrastructure that supports the country’s infrastructure development agenda with speed – as you all know, this phase of the project was finished ahead of schedule in the middle of a pandemic,” said Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci.

The company was able to secure the necessary permits and the approval of the local communities affected by the project, Lucci said. Besides providing water to Metro Manila, Prime Infra said it also plans to make Wawa an eco-tourism.

Razon's Prime Infra is reportedly planning to hold a $400 million initial public offering as early as this year.

