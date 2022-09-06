MANILA — Despite recent rainshowers brought by tropical cyclones and the southwest monsoon, the volume of water at the Angat Dam is still below the ideal level, an official of the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said Tuesday.

At a public briefing Tuesday morning, NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. said that the current level at the Angat Dam—one of Metro Manila's primary water sources—is at 177.93 meters.

This, he said, is lower than the minimum operating (critical) level of 180 meters and the target water level of 212 meters.

"Ito pong mga pag-ulan na nararanasan natin sa Metro Manila... ay hindi po makakaabot doon sa watershed ng Angat para po maka-recover ang Angat Dam, para mabigyan ng seguridad ang pangangailangan natin ng tubig, partikular na sa Metro Manila," he added.

David also said that he will bring up the matter to officials of state weather bureau PAGASA, noting that typhoons Gardo and Henry did not directly make landfall over Metro Manila and mainly affected Northern Luzon instead.

"Gusto rin nating kausapin ang PAGASA tungkol dito. Sa huli po kasi nating pag-uusap sa kanila, itong mga pag-ulan ay di pa nakakaabot po sa watershed ng Angat. Ito naman pong mga bagyo na dumaan nitong nakaraan, ay halos nakadaan sa parteng Northern Luzon, at wala hong masyadong mga tubig at pag-ulan. Tumaas po siyang bahagya pero medyo kulang po doon sa inaasahan natin," he said.

However, he assured that despite the Angat Dam's below ideal water level, Metro Manila still has enough supply of water to meet demand.

"Ang talagang binabantayan po natin dito, mas maganda po sana ay iyong maka-recover siya nang sapat... Kailangan po natin na medyo mataas ang lebel ng Angat Dam para pagpasok ng 2023 ay mas matugunan po natin ang pangangailangan ng irigasyon at water supply, partikular po na 'pag panahon ng tag-init na wala po masyadong pag-ulan," he said.

David also expressed optimism that throughout the rainy season, the water levels in the country's dams will return to normal.

For now, he called on the public to conserve water to avoid the possibility of water shortages.

He added that the NWRB is now coordinating with other water agencies, such as the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), to prepare deep wells as an additional water source should a shortage occur.