MULTIMEDIA
Angat Dam breaches minimum water level
Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 08 2022 12:15 PM
A picture taken at the Angat Dam reservoir shows the level of water on Friday. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Division of the National Power Corporation, which manages the dam, said the water level today dropped to 179.98 masl, breaching the minimum operating level of 180 masl.
