Angat Dam breaches minimum water level

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

A picture taken at the Angat Dam reservoir shows the level of water on Friday. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Division of the National Power Corporation, which manages the dam, said the water level today dropped to 179.98 masl, breaching the minimum operating level of 180 masl.