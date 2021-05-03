'Impactful' Pinoy leaders included in A100 List by Gold House

Some of the achievers honored in this year's Gold House A100 List. Handout photo

MANILA - Several Filipinos and achievers of Filipino descent are on this year's Gold House A100 List, which honors the "most impactful Asians and Asian American and Pacific Islanders in culture every May for API Heritage Month."

Among the achievers of Filipino descent who were honored this year are Erik Spoelstra, who coaches the NBA's Miami Heat, and Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R.

Other artists of Filipino descent included in the A100 are singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo; rapper, singer and songwriter Saweetie; and YouTuber and makeup artist Patrick Starrr.

Also honored were businessman Manny Maceda of Bain & Company; Australian entrepreneur and Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins; and Yelp’s chief diversity officer Miriam Warren.

ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak was also among the Filipino honorees. "As the head of ABS-CBN, Katigbak leads an evolving media company that continues to innovate to serve audiences all over the world with compelling content for television, streaming platforms, cable, satellite, cinema, and music," says the accompanying bio uploaded on the A100 List.

US Vice President Kamala Harris, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan were among the "A1 Honorees" in this year’s A100 List of the most impactful achievers.

The list is unveiled annually by Gold House, a non-profit group that fights for authentic multicultural representation and societal equity for the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

Gold House noted that it is unveiling the A100 List this year amid record-high attacks against the Asian and Pacific Islander community, and as they celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Recognizing the achievements of the AAPI community couldn’t be more timely than right now. The tragic events of the recent past only serve to underscore the need to celebrate the many ways Asian Americans contribute to our country and the world,” said actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim, an A100 Icon Judge.

Among this year's judges were actress and singer Lea Salonga, actor George Takei, Disney chairman Robert Iger, actor and producer Michelle Yeoh, and YouTube cofounder Steve Chen.

