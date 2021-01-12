WATCH: Patrick Starrr does Tagalog makeup tutorial

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Patrick Starrr has been doing makeup tutorials on YouTube for seven years, but this is the first time that he has done a Tagalog video.

The US-born beauty guru returned to his Filipino roots as he came up with a makeup look inspired by ube or purple yam.

He primarily used his own cosmetics line One/Size, which is now available in the Philippines and other parts of Southeast Asia.

"Itong video na ito, magta-Tagalog po ako. Grabe nagyou-YouTube ako for seven years pero hindi pa ako nakagawa ng Tagalog video," he said.

"Kung hindi ninyo alam, ako ay Filipino. Ang aking ina ay taga-Bacolod at ang aking ama ay taga-Manila," he added.

Starrr admitted that he is not that fluent in Tagalog, saying that he is more familiar with other Filipino languages.



"Kaya ako hindi nagta-Tagalog kasi tatay ko nagsasalita ng Bicol (Bicolano) at nanay ko, Ilonggo. Ito ang reason na hindi ako nagsasalita ng Tagalog kasi madaming language [sa Pilipinas], at English ang itinuturo sa akin sa school," he explained.

"This is so hard, pero nagta-try talaga ako."

Aside from Tagalog, Starrr can also be heard speaking in Filipino gay lingo, using words like "charot" (just kidding).

He also mentioned local celebrities such as Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi.

"Ayan, kamukha ko na si Ivana," he said.

