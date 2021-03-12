Lea Salonga celebrates 43rd year of working in theater

MANILA -- Did you know that Lea Salonga has been in the theater industry for more than four decades?

The Tony Award winner marked her 43rd year as a theater professional on Thursday as she shared a photo of her first paid performance.

This was back on March 11, 1978, when she was part of the cast of Repertory Philippines' "The King and I" at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

"My first job, my first time in front of a paying audience, first time to get paid for work. I don't remember the paycheck being anything big (it's theater, meaning it wasn’t) but I loved the experience so much!" the 50-year-old singer and actress said.

Salonga has become one of the most recognized and respected names in the theater industry over her 43-year-long career, starring in shows such as "Miss Saigon," "Les Miserables," and "Sweeney Todd."

She has been giving back during the lockdown by helping raise funds for members of the performing arts and entertainment industry who have been affected by the pandemic, both in the Philippines and abroad.

