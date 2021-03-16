WATCH: H.E.R. impersonates her Filipina 'tita' after Grammy win

Filipino-American artist H.E.R. after the Grammy Awards. Photo from H.E.R. Instagram account



Filipino-American artist H.E.R., whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, had a creative way of giving Filipinos a shoutout as she impersonated her Pinay auntie after winning the Grammys.

On her Twitter account, H.E.R. copied how her “Tita Joan” would react to her victory. She even impersonated the voice and pronunciation of her aunt.

In the same post, H.E.R. wrote in the caption, “Shout out to my Filipinos. #pinoypride,” which was originally posted on TikTok.

The singer captured the Song of the Year in the 63rd edition of Grammy Awards for her justice-minded song “I Can’t Breathe” which was used as the anthem of Black Lives Matter campaign in the United States.

H.E.R., who was born in California, is also nominated in the Oscars for Best Original Song for her music “Fight For You” from the movie “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

On Sunday, Beyonce made Grammys history by breaking the record for the most wins by a female artist, while rapper Megan Thee Stallion claimed her due with three awards at a socially distanced gala featuring an array of electrifying performances from music's best.

Taylor Swift grabbed the award for Album of the Year for her surprise quarantine album, "folklore" -- the third time she grabbed the coveted trophy.

British star Dua Lipa won Best Pop Vocal Album, after dropping her sparkly disco ball of a record just as the pandemic took hold -- a bet that paid off.

