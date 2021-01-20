This Filipina just debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘drivers license’ debuted at No. 1 this week on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. Disney Channel/ Instagram: @olivia.rodrigo

MANILA — After the likes of Bruno Mars and Nicole Scherzinger, another Filipino-American performer is making waves in the international music scene.

At 17, Olivia Rodrigo has scored her first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Global 200 charts, with her first-ever single as a solo artist, “drivers license,” just a week after its release.

The Hot 100 chart, which includes all genres, factors in US streaming (official audio and video), radio airplay, as well as sales data, according to Billboard.

The Global 200 chart, meanwhile, includes worldwide songs, and ranks entries based on streaming and sales activity from some 200 international territories.

Prior to its Billboard debut, “drivers license” broke Spotify’s record for the most streams for a song in a week, and Amazon Music’s record for the biggest first-week streaming debut globally.

Aside from “drivers license,” which Rodrigo wrote, another of her compositions entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart a year prior. “All I Want,” from the soundtrack of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” peaked at No. 90 in January 2020.

Rodrigo played the lead female character in the Disney+ series in 2019, three years after her Disney Channel breakthrough series “Bizaardvark,” which she also top-billed.

Rodrigo identifies as part Filipina. She was born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother.

Tracing her family history in a Disney Channel feature in 2017, Rodrigo shared that her Filipino great-grandfather immigrated to the US. His daughter, Rodrigo’s grandmother, married a fellow Filipino who is also based there.

“Some traditions that have carried over to my generation [include] making Filipino food,” Rodrigo said at the time, identifying lumpia as a favorite.

Sharing photos of her childhood, Rodrigo mentioned being respectful as one of the values her family has instilled in her growing up.

“My parents taught me how to be kind and respectful and to always do the right thing,” she said.

