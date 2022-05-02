Clark International Airport's new terminal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Tourism on Monday said the updated flights to and from the Clark International Airport with its new passenger terminal could boost tourist arrivals and the tourism sector as well.

Clark's new passenger terminal, which serves both domestic and international flights, started receiving passengers on May 2.

With the opening of the terminal, more carriers will be added to Clark's operations, the DOT said in a statement.

Two of South Korea's largest low-cost airlines were among the new carriers added to the list of airlines operating direct flights from Clark, it said.

Jeju Air will operate its Incheon - Clark - Incheon route every Thursday and Sunday, while Jin Air will operate the same route every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday beginning May 16, the DOT said.

Destinations such as Singapore via Jetstar and Scoot, Doha via Qatar Airways and AirAsia, as well as Dubai via Emirates will also use the new terminal, the agency added.

Cebu Pacific earlier said it would transfer its Clark operations to the new terminal. Philippine Airlines will also have flights operating from there, the DOT said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said aside from its new world-class airport, the entire province also offers tourism activities.

“Clark is one of the destinations included in the recently concluded World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit. More than just a freeport zone, clearly, this place is an emerging tourism hub that has great potential to bring huge gains for the tourism industry,” she said.

The new Clark airport terminal has a capacity of 8.2-million passengers and is seen to help decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

