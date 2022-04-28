Cebu Pacific says Clark flights to transfer to new terminal starting May 2

The new Clark International Airport Terminal 2. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday all its flights arriving and departing from Clark International Airport would operate at the newly opened Terminal 2.

In a statement, the airline said it currently operates daily flights between Clark and Cebu.

"Notifications have been sent to all affected passengers," Cebu Pacific said.

Aviation authorities in 2021 conducted an Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) trial before the terminal's full operations.

The Department of Transportation earlier said all flights to and from the said airport would transfer to the new terminal.

The new terminal has an 8.2-million passenger capacity.

