Megawide-GMR hands over new Clark Airport terminal to gov't
Nika Lazo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 22 2021 11:22 AM
MANILA— Megawide and Indian partner GMR on Friday handed over to government the newly completed Clark International Airport terminal.
In a handover ceremony, Megawide-GMR turned over the new terminal to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and private airport operator Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD).
The new terminal has an 8.2-million passenger capacity and will replace the old terminal, which the government will retire.
More details to follow.
Clark International Airport, Clark airport, airport, transportation, Department of Transportation, DOTr, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, BCDA, Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp, LIPAD Corp, LIPAD, Philippine airport, new airport terminal, new Clark airport
- /entertainment/01/22/21/ion-perez-ibinahagi-ang-pinamasakit-na-komento-sa-relasyon-nila-ni-vice-ganda
- /sports/01/22/21/japan-stands-firm-on-tokyo-olympics-schedule-denies-report-of-cancellation
- /news/01/22/21/p32-milyong-halaga-ng-shabu-narekober-sa-buy-bust-sa-iloilo
- /business/01/22/21/japans-consumer-prices-fall-at-decade-fast-pace-add-to-deflation-fears
- /video/business/01/22/21/bayad-says-ph-payments-remain-soft-but-poised-to-recover