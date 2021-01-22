Megawide-GMR hands over new Clark Airport terminal to gov't

Interior of the new terminal of Clark International Airport. Photo from the Clark International Airport Facebook page

MANILA— Megawide and Indian partner GMR on Friday handed over to government the newly completed Clark International Airport terminal.

In a handover ceremony, Megawide-GMR turned over the new terminal to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and private airport operator Luzon International Premier Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD).

The new terminal has an 8.2-million passenger capacity and will replace the old terminal, which the government will retire.

More details to follow.