Clark International Airport's new terminal welcomes first arrivals

Clark International Airport’s new Terminal 2 in Pampanga welcomed its first batch of arrivals Wednesday, a day after conducting its first trial flight as part of its Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT). The ORAT ensures that all processes run smoothly and all personnel are trained with the newest technologies in place.

The first batch of arrivals landed via a flight from Cebu and is part of the airport’s live trial operations.

The flight from Cebu arrives at the new terminal building of Clark International Airport in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A sign welcomes the terminal’s first arrivals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Passengers gather their belongings by the conveyor belts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Wide, open space greets passengers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Clark International Airport’s new terminal in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Clark International Airport’s new terminal in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Clark International Airport’s new terminal in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Passengers arrive at the new terminal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Passengers gather their belongings by the conveyor belts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News A sign welcomes the terminal’s first arrivals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Facade of the new terminal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News