MULTIMEDIA
Clark International Airport's new terminal welcomes first arrivals
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 15 2021 09:54 PM
Clark International Airport’s new Terminal 2 in Pampanga welcomed its first batch of arrivals Wednesday, a day after conducting its first trial flight as part of its Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT). The ORAT ensures that all processes run smoothly and all personnel are trained with the newest technologies in place.
The first batch of arrivals landed via a flight from Cebu and is part of the airport’s live trial operations.
The flight from Cebu arrives at the new terminal building of Clark International Airport in Pampanga.Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A sign welcomes the terminal’s first arrivals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Passengers gather their belongings by the conveyor belts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Wide, open space greets passengers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Clark International Airport’s new terminal in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Clark International Airport’s new terminal in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Clark International Airport’s new terminal in Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Passengers arrive at the new terminal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Passengers gather their belongings by the conveyor belts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
A sign welcomes the terminal’s first arrivals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Facade of the new terminal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
- /video/news/12/16/21/pari-hinimok-ang-mga-katoliko-na-iboto-si-robredo
- /spotlight/12/16/21/next-president-will-have-very-big-say-on-ph-cooperation-with-icc-diokno
- /entertainment/12/16/21/probinsyano-aurora-recalls-old-romance-with-oscar
- /overseas/12/16/21/uk-reports-record-daily-covid-cases-amid-omicron-spread
- /entertainment/12/16/21/star-cinema-drops-love-at-first-stream-full-trailer