Clark International Airport among finalists in Prix Versailles awards

Handout

MANILA -- Clark International Airport in Pampanga is one of the finalists in Prix Versailles, which recognizes the best architecture and design projects in the world.

This year's finalists include six airports, six sports facilities, six university campuses, and six passenger stations.

Under the Airports category, Clark International Airport will compete with five other nominees: Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt (Germany), Athens International Airport (Greece), South Wing Hazrat Sultan International Airport (Kazakhstan), New Plymouth Airport (New Zealand), and LaGuardia Airport, Terminal B (New York).

The World Selection finalists of Prix Versailles were chosen for their innovation, creativity, and design connection to culture and heritage.

Unveiled last month, the four-level terminal of Clark International Airport is on an area of 110,000 square meters and can accommodate 8 million passengers annually.

It comes with features such as a dedicated lounge for overseas Filipino workers, walk-through commercial spaces, gender-neutral toilets, and elevators and escalators in each boarding gate.

Populous, the lead interior designer and retail planner for the new terminal, said passenger experience was at the heart of their design.

"We believe the Philippines will be proud of Clark International Airport which draws on the energy of the local people and the environment as inspiration for the interior design and key feature installations throughout the terminal's event spaces," Populous architect Ben Dawson said in a statement.

The winners of Prix Versailles will be announced in late November or early December, according to the French-based organization.

