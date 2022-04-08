MANILA - Banking institutions and other establishments can now verify PhilSys national IDs using a QR code system that government launched on Friday.

Thirteen banks are part of the pilot test run of the PhilSys Check QR Code, which will allow them to quickly verify the identity of registered national ID cardholders, while transferring personal data onto their systems without the need for manual encoding, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

"We piloted PQRCVS (PhilID QR Code Verification system) in November 2021, and we are grateful to the 13 financial institutions that answered our call for pilot testing," Assistant National Statistician Fred Sollesta said.

"Through the pilot testing we made changes to the system to better serve its purpose. With more Filipinos receiving their PhilIDs, we work together to make government and private services more accessible for our constituents," he added.

Some 9.1 million PhilIDs have been delivered as of March. The PSA aims to deliver 31.3 million more IDs by the end of the year, Sollesta said.

Currently, about 62 million IDs need to be processed, Assistant National Statistician Rene Mendoza said. But the goal is to reach 92 million by the end of 2022, he said.

"We will realize then that with very limited resources, at dahil mas kinompress natin (and because we compressed), there will be a resource crunch," he said.

Mendoza said they are developing a mobile application so ID holders can store their details on it. It was earlier proposed to be used while the actual cards are still being printed.

Another proposal is to download a digital version of the ID for printing, he said.

"That one will hopefully solve most of our problems. People will no longer be dependent on physical IDs. But for downloadable credentials, we are still reviewing this. There are some security concerns, data privacy concerns. That is why we have not yet announced that," Mendoza said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is the PSA’s partner in printing the PhilSys ID cards.

