MANILA—About 55 million Filipinos have already registered for the National ID system, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Thursday.

"Meron na kaming nairehistro as of Feb. 4 na about 55 million na," PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista told TeleRadyo.

But only 6 million Philippine Identification cards have so far been released, latest data from PSA showed.

The agency noted there would be delays in the delivery of the PhilID cards.

"'Yun po ngayon ang aming challenge. Right now ang nakikita po namin na based dun sa capacity ng PHLPost (Philippine Postal Corporation) ay minimum po ng 6 na buwan," said Bautista, also deputy national statistician of the Philippine Identification System Registry Office.

By end of 2022, the PSA aims to register 90 million Filipinos for the National ID system.

The 3-step PhilSys registration process started in October 2020, which prioritized low-income households in the 32 priority provinces.

Step 1 is the provision of demographic information while Step 2 involves validating supporting documents and collecting biometric information.

The last step is the issuance of the PhilSys Number and the delivery of PhilID cards.