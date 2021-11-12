MANILA -- The Philippine Statistics Authority is asking for the understanding of the public as the delivery of the PhilSys national ID faces delays.

"Right now humihingi po kami ng inyong pag-unawa sa delay sa pag deliver ng aming PhilSys," Deputy National Statistician Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista said Friday.

(Right now we are as king for your understanding in the delay of the delivery of the PhilSys IDs.)

About 3.5 million IDs have been released as of November 5.

"Naka-release na po kami ng more than 5 million plus na ID na dispatched sa PhilPost. Pero nakita niyo naman ilan lang, 3 million, kalahati pa lang. so meron 3 million na nasa PhilPost pero ongoing ang delivery," she added.

(We have released more than 5 million IDs that were dispatched through PhilPost. But as you can see, that's just 3 million, a little over a half. So 3 million are with PhilPost but the delivery is ongoing.)

The PSA has registered almost 42 million Filipinos under the new national digital ID.

Bautista said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is producing 70,000-80,000 ID cards everyday, and they are working hard to ensure these can be delivered in a timely manner.

While the delivery of cards is pending, they aim to launch a PhilSys mobile app in 2022, she said.

"Yung ating (Our) mobile app is basically for the mobile ID. That will actually facilitate the earlier use of your, earlier availment of benefits of using or having a PhilSys ID kahit hindi mo hawak ang (even while you do not have) Philsys ID.”

Bautista added that they are also working out an arrangement with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to launch PhilSys registration sites abroad.

“Unang una, ang registration centers, we are working it out to be in the consular offices of the DFA. Pero hindi lahat naman natin na hindi sa lahat ng lugar merong consular office. So ang access ang pinaka difficult.”

(First of all, we are working on having the PhilSys registration sites at DFA consular offices. But not all areas have a consular office, so access is the biggest issue.)

Bautista says they will study DFA data as well as online PhilSys registration information to determine how to best tackle the problem of overseas registration.

If not at the DFA consular offices, Bautista said they can facilitate registration through mobile caravans, or even set up special sites to facilitate OFW registration when they return to the Philippines.