Government has issued at least 1.7 million national ID cards, which it hopes will boost public service delivery and curb red tape, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday.

Those who have received their ID should refrain from posting photos of it online, said PSA Assistant Secretary Rose Bautista.

"Ang ating ID is something na dapat itinatago at hindi po ini-expose sa fraud," she said in a televised public briefing.

(Our ID is something that should be kept away and not exposed to fraud.)

Those who fabricate their national ID could face penalties and charges, she said.

The ID can be used to register for the coronavirus vaccination and to sign up for bank accounts, which would ease the distribution of cash aid, among others, officials earlier said.

Bautista said some 30 million people out of government's 50 million target this year have completed registered their personal information and biometrics for the national ID.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a "big challenge" to the registration process as quarantine restrictions halt PSA operations in some areas, she said.

"We estimate that we have lost about close to 4,000 na foregone registration dahil kailangan mag-comply kami sa mga local IATF na hindi puwedeng mag-open ang aming mga registration center," said Bautista.

(We need to comply with local IATFs that prohibit us from opening our registration centers.)

The PSA is urging the youth to make the ID registration a "family event" and assist their elders, said the official.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 signed the law that mandated the government to create a single official ID card for all citizens and foreign residents that would serve as a de facto national identification number.



Registration for the ID started in October last year.