Some 41.9 million people have started the registration process to get their national ID cards, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

The first step involves online registration or door-to-door collection of information in some areas, said NEDA Secretary Karl Chua.

Biometrics, including fingerprints and iris scans, are collected in the second step. Some 28.6 million people are done with this, he said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, which aired on Wednesday.

Around 1.5 million people have received their national IDs, said Chua.

He said government aimed to issue 50 to 70 million national IDs this year.

The ID can be used to register for the coronavirus vaccination and to sign up for bank accounts, which would ease the distribution of cash aid, Chua said.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 signed the law that mandated the government to create a single official identification card for all citizens and foreign residents that would serve as a de facto national identification number.



The government hopes that the national ID will boost public service delivery, reduce corruption, and curtail bureaucratic red tape.