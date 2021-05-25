10 million Filipinos complete National ID registration step 2

MANILA - Over 10 million Filipinos have completed step 2 of the registration process for the national ID system, the state statistics bureau said Tuesday.

A total of 10,092,022 registrants have completed the collection of biometric information as of May 21 for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a statement.

Biometric information includes a person's iris scan, fingerprint and front-facing photograph which are capture in registration centers.

Step 1, or the initial registration is done through house-to-house collection and through the PSA's PhilSys website.

Step 2 registration started in January which would soon become available in all provinces, the PSA said. Registration is being done gradually and efficiently in compliance with health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.

Those who have completed the second step just need to wait for Step 3 or the delivery of their physical ID card and unique PhilSys number (PSN), the PSA said.

As of May 15 over 100,000 IDs have been distributed by PHLPost, the agency said.

“We owe this milestone to the enthusiasm and support of our citizens to the PhilSys program and the hardwork of the PSA Field Offices in making sure that registration operations roll out smoothly and safely in their respective provinces.

"We assure everyone that all will have a chance to register, especially when we ramp up our operations by the latter half of the year,” said PSA Philsys Registry Office's Deputy National Statistician Assistant Secretary Rosalinda P. Bautista.

PhilSys also tapped the Land Bank of the Philippines so that registrants could easily open bank accounts after the second step is completed, in line with its goal of financial inclusion.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said the national ID could broaden access to financial services as well as hasten social aid distribution.

