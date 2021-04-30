Tech issues mar 1st day of online national ID registration

MANILA (UPDATE) - Technical difficulties affected the first day of the online registration for the country's national identification system Friday.

"We are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Our technical team is currently figuring out the source of the problem. We will provide updates as soon as the website is up and running," the verified Facebook page of the Philippine Statistics Authority - Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) reported Friday.

In a separate statement issued later, the PSA-PhilSys said it received over 40,000 requests at the opening of the registration, which "caused delays in the sending of the one-time passwords (OTPs) necessary to proceed with the registration."

"We are urgently looking into the issue and updating the website to resolve this technical challenge," it added.

The national ID system aims to establish a single national ID for all Philippine residents.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the law mandating the national ID in 2018. He has registered for a national ID himself.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua earlier said the national ID system would help streamline the distribution of social aid as well as broaden access to financial services.

The national ID will also facilitate the ease of doing business and reduce fraud, economic managers have said.

National IDs are valid for life with no expiration date.

Online registration is the first step in acquiring a national ID. To register visit the official PhilSys website.

This is followed by biometric registration and the issuance of an ID number, PSA assistant secretary Rosalinda Bautista earlier said.

The PSA in April said at least 28 million Filipinos have already registered for the national ID.

