LOOK: Duterte registers for national ID

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gives the thumbs up after checking one of the printed national Identification cards following his submission in the registration process for the National Identification System administered by the Philippine Statistics Authority at the Malacañang Palace on Jan. 21, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has registered to the national ID system, photos from Malacañang showed, even as some officials face a graft complaint for the project.

In photos shared to reporters late Thursday, Duterte can be seen getting his biometrics taken for the ID, which authorities hoped would boost public service delivery, reduce corruption, and curtail bureaucratic red tape.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has his biometric information taken for the National Identification System at the Malacañang Palace Jan. 21, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has his biometric information taken for the National Identification System at the Malacañang Palace Jan. 21, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has his biometric information taken for the National Identification System at the Malacañang Palace Jan. 21, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has his biometric information taken for the National Identification System at the Malacañang Palace Jan. 21, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

Duterte in 2018 signed into law the PhilSys Act that mandated the government to create a single official identification card for all citizens and foreign residents that would serve as a de facto national identification number.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is mandated to lead the ID system, with support from a policy board chaired by the National Economic and Development Authority and composed of various government agencies.



Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno and other officials are accused of graft and violating the Government Procurement Act for allegedly awarding the P1.75-billion supply contract for the nationals ID without public bidding.

"Naninindigan po tayo sa integridad ni Governor Diokno," Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday.

"At alam naman natin na karapatan ng kahit sinong magsampa ng kaso. Pero kampante po kami at nagtitiwala na magbibigay-linaw po si Governor Diokno sa issue na ito," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(We stand by the integrity of Governor Diokno. And we know that anyone has a right to file a complaint. But we are confident and trust that Governor Diokno will clarify this issue.)



Watch more in iWantTFC

Duterte and his Cabinet in December approved a "3.52-billion additional budget for 2021 to register 20 million more individuals (on top of the 50 million target) to the Philippine Identification System," said Roque.