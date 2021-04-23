28 million Pinoys register for National ID: PSA

Watch more in iWantTFC

Some 28 million Filipinos have registered for the Philippine national ID, the Philippine Statistics Authority said Friday.

The registration has three steps, including house-to-house collection of demographic, biometric registrations, and issuance of Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) number and ID, said PSA Assistant Secretary Rosalinda Bautista.

About 10.6 million people went through the first registration step last October to March, and 17.4 million this January to March, she said in a public briefing.

Of this number, about 4.6 million are done with the second step, as of April 20, Bautista said in a public briefing.

The PSA this April will prioritize the getting demographic information in areas with weak or no internet, before it opens an online registration portal, she said.

"Naka-schedule kaming mag-ramp up nitong end of March at starting April. Kaya lang, sumabay naman sa amin ang COVID-19, kaya medyo malaki ang challenge sa amin ngayon," said the official.

(We are scheduled to ramp up this end of March and starting April. However, the COVID-19 surge coincided, so the challenge to us is a bit big.)

The PSA is procuring more registration machines and kits to reach target of enrolling 70 million under the PhilSys this year, she said.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 signed into law the PhilSys Act that mandated the government to create a single official identification card for all citizens and foreign residents that would serve as a de facto national identification number.

The government hopes that the national ID will boost public service delivery, reduce corruption, and curtail bureaucratic red tape.