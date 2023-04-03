LIST: Banks adjust hours for Holy Week, Day of Valor

MANILA - Several banks in the country have announced adjusted operating hours in observance of Holy Week 2023 and the Day of Valor holiday.
Bank schedule as follows:
PSBANK
- All branches will be closed on April 6 to 7 (Holy Thursday and Good Friday)
- All branches will be closed on April 10 (Day of Valor)
- All ATMs and PSBank mobile are available
Other reminders:
- Crediting of payroll on the said holidays will proceed
- Mobile check deposits made after 4 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)
- Time deposits, maturities due on the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)
- PESONet transactions made after the 3 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)
- Bills payments enrolled in Automatic Debit Arrangement, debiting of accounts with due dates on the holidays ill proceed
- For PSBank loan payments, accounts will be debited on the next banking day (April 11)
METROBANK
- Select branches will remain open to serve the public from April 6 to April 10 during the observance of the Holy Week and the Day of Valor
- Shortened bank hours will be implemented in select operating branches on April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 8 (Black Saturday) and April 10 (Day of Valor)
- All branches will resume operations on April 11
