LIST: Banks adjust hours for Holy Week, Day of Valor

A Metrobank branch in Manila on January 25, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Several banks in the country have announced adjusted operating hours in observance of Holy Week 2023 and the Day of Valor holiday.

Bank schedule as follows:

PSBANK

- All branches will be closed on April 6 to 7 (Holy Thursday and Good Friday)

- All branches will be closed on April 10 (Day of Valor)

- All ATMs and PSBank mobile are available

Other reminders:

- Crediting of payroll on the said holidays will proceed

- Mobile check deposits made after 4 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)

- Time deposits, maturities due on the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)

- PESONet transactions made after the 3 p.m. cut-off time on the last banking day before the holidays and during the holidays will be processed on the next banking day (April 11)

- Bills payments enrolled in Automatic Debit Arrangement, debiting of accounts with due dates on the holidays ill proceed

- For PSBank loan payments, accounts will be debited on the next banking day (April 11)

METROBANK

- Select branches will remain open to serve the public from April 6 to April 10 during the observance of the Holy Week and the Day of Valor

- Shortened bank hours will be implemented in select operating branches on April 6 (Maundy Thursday), April 8 (Black Saturday) and April 10 (Day of Valor)

- All branches will resume operations on April 11

