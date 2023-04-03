PAL shares tips for hassle free Holy Week travel

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Monday passengers traveling this Holy Week break must prepare and plan to avoid inconvenience.
A large volume of passengers are expected to travel by air from April 2 to April 9 during the Holy Week, the flag carrier said in a statement.
PAL shared the following tips for a smooth travel experience:
CHECK IN ONLINE
- Checking in online via the website or app within 24 hours to 1 hour before the flight can help passengers skip the line
STAY WITHIN FREE BAGGAGE ALLOWANCE
- Packing properly within the allowed free baggage allowance will ensure smooth check-in process
ARRIVE EARLY AT THE AIRPORT
- Expect heavy traffic especially in Metro Manila and Cebu
- Check-in counters are available to accept passengers as early as
• 3 hours for domestic flights at NAIA Terminal 2
• 6 hours for NAIA Terminal 1
• 5 hours for NAIA Terminal 2
CHECK FIGHT STATUS
- Passengers are encouraged to check the latest updates on flight status via www.philippineairlines.com
KNOW YOUR TERMINALS, BOARDING GATES
- Always check and listen to announcements for updates in case of changes
ENSURE PASSPORT VALIDITY, CARRY OTHER IDs
- Make sure passports are at least 6 months valid from date of travel for international flights
- Check that the name on the ticket is the same as what is written on the passport
- Bring visas, permits and vaccination cards required by target destinations
PAL said the following channels are available to assist for domestic flight concerns:
- Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger
- Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines
- WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359
- myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/PAL-Web-Chat
- myPAL Assist Click to Call: https://bit.ly/PALClicktoCall
- PAL's 24-hour Reservations hotline – (+632 8855 8888).
RELATED VIDEO