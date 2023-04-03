PAL shares tips for hassle free Holy Week travel

Passengers flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on March 29, 2023. The Manila International Airport Authority estimates about 1.2 million passengers traveling between April 1 and 10 as the country observes the Holy Week. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Philippine Airlines said on Monday passengers traveling this Holy Week break must prepare and plan to avoid inconvenience.

A large volume of passengers are expected to travel by air from April 2 to April 9 during the Holy Week, the flag carrier said in a statement.

PAL shared the following tips for a smooth travel experience:

CHECK IN ONLINE

- Checking in online via the website or app within 24 hours to 1 hour before the flight can help passengers skip the line

STAY WITHIN FREE BAGGAGE ALLOWANCE

- Packing properly within the allowed free baggage allowance will ensure smooth check-in process

ARRIVE EARLY AT THE AIRPORT

- Expect heavy traffic especially in Metro Manila and Cebu

- Check-in counters are available to accept passengers as early as

• 3 hours for domestic flights at NAIA Terminal 2

• 6 hours for NAIA Terminal 1

• 5 hours for NAIA Terminal 2

CHECK FIGHT STATUS

- Passengers are encouraged to check the latest updates on flight status via www.philippineairlines.com

KNOW YOUR TERMINALS, BOARDING GATES

- Always check and listen to announcements for updates in case of changes

ENSURE PASSPORT VALIDITY, CARRY OTHER IDs

- Make sure passports are at least 6 months valid from date of travel for international flights

- Check that the name on the ticket is the same as what is written on the passport

- Bring visas, permits and vaccination cards required by target destinations

PAL said the following channels are available to assist for domestic flight concerns:

- Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

- Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

- WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

- myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/PAL-Web-Chat

- myPAL Assist Click to Call: https://bit.ly/PALClicktoCall

- PAL's 24-hour Reservations hotline – (+632 8855 8888).

