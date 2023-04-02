PH Red Cross issues road safety tips for Holy Week 2023

A view of the Metro Manila Skyway in Parañaque City on August 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Sunday released 10 road safety commitments as many Filipinos will travel this Holy Week.

During Semana Santa (Holy Week), Filipinos participate in various religious practices normally in the provinces. For many, it is also an opportunity to travel and visit family or take a vacation.

For a safe trip, here are the PRC’s 10 Road Safety Commitments:

1. Use seatbelts/child car seats.

2. Wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle.

3. Drive at a safe speed and distance suitable to the condition.

4. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

5. Do not use a mobile phone when driving.

6. Be visible as a pedestrian or cyclist.

7. Know and respect the highway codes.

8. Maintain your vehicle in good condition.

9. Be licensed and trained for the vehicle drive.

10. Know how to react in case of a crash.

The PRC will also mobilize over 1,000 emergency medical services (EMS) units personnel to operate more than 200 first aid stations, ambulance units, and roving units around places of worship, highways, port areas, bus terminals, tourist destinations, and gas stations.

"Ang Red Cross ay laging handa at laging nandyan para sa ating mga kababayan kapag may mga malaking okasyon kung saan maraming mga taong nagtitipon, sakaling may medical emergency,” PRC Chairman and CEO Richard J. Gordon said.



