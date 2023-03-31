MANILA — Work in government offices will be suspended on April 5 from 12 p.m. onwards, Malacañang said on Friday.

The move is meant to "give government employees ample time to travel to and from different regions in the country" on Holy Week, the Presidential Communications Office said.

April 6, Maundy Thursday and April 7, Good Friday are regular holidays.

Thousands of Catholic Filipinos are expected to go home to their hometowns for the long holiday weekend.

The Land Transportation Office earlier said it would be on "heightened alert" from this Friday until April 10, Day of Valor, for the safety of commuters.