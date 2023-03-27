Travelers arrive and line up at the various bus queues at the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Paranaque City on Dec. 23, 2022 as Christmas day nears. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday said it expects to cater to some 1.2 million passenger during this year’s Holy Week.

“Nasa ilalim tayo ng pandemiya noong mga nakaraang taon at ngayon lang yung unang summer holiday o Semana Santa na halos wala nang restrictions,” PITX Corporate Affairs and Government Relations Head Jason Salvador said.

“Kaya sa ngayon ito na yung tingin natin na magiging resulta ng revenge travel na tinatawag kaya inaasahan natin na dadagsain tayo ng mga manlalakbay ngayon Holy Week,” he said in a public briefing.

(We were in the middle of a pandemic in the past years and this is the first summer holiday or Holy Week where there are almost no restrictions. We expect revenge travel to result in a rush of travelers this Holy Week.)

The influx of passengers to the terminal is expected to start on the last day of March until the Monday after Easter, since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. moved the Day of Valor holiday to April 10, the official said.

The PITX is making sure that enough public vehicles can cater to passengers going to and from provinces, while also guaranteeing the security within the terminal and the safety of both drivers and passengers on the road, he said.

“Unti-unting napupuno [ang mga trip] at ang ilan dito ay napuno na particularly sa mga biyahe papuntang Bicol,” Salvador said.

(Trips are slowly getting full and some have been fully booked, particularly those heading to Bicol.)

The PITX is also planning to further develop its staging area for busses in the future to ensure that drivers and conductors would have a comfortable waiting place, he said.