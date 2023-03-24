Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on March 3, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration has deployed 155 additional immigration officers to prepare for the anticipated surge in travelers during the Holy Week.

The officers are assigned in different offices and were temporarily fielded to the Clark International Airport and Terminals 1, 2, and 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.



"We have deployed additional personnel to service travelers during the Holy Week, when we expect a significant rise in travelers," BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement.

The BI anticipates around 40,000 passengers will arrive and depart from the country daily, starting next week.

The BI is also processing the hiring of more than 140 additional immigration officers to be deployed within the year, Tansingco said.



Airport authorities have committed to expanding the immigration area, particularly in NAIA Terminal 3, to ease congestion, he added.



"Right now the area is small, but once expanded, we will be able to add more counters and more immigration officers to service departing passengers," Tansingco said.