BI to travelers: No need to bring yearbook photo to airport

There is no need to bring a yearbook photo to prove your educational attainment when traveling abroad, the Bureau of Immigration said Friday.

This, after a TikTok video went viral after a Filipino traveler allegedly missed her flight after being asked several questions by an immigration officer.

Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said asking for a yearbook photo is not part of the questions asked by Philippine immigration officers.

Sandoval said the immigration officer who questioned traveler Mariel Charmaine Tanteras about her educational background denied asking for her yearbook photo.

"He denied asking for a yearbook photo but perhaps he was interested in knowing the background of the person who went viral," she said.

She said the immigration officer has been removed from the frontline and reassigned to a backend office.

"While the procedure of asking secondary questions is really part of the immigration officer's duty, asking such questions that might not really be helpful in knowing the background of the person is cause for concern," she said.

Tanteras has already submitted a complaint about the incident, she said.

The BI spokesperson earlier said travelers need only present their ticket, passport and supporting documents to the immigration office.

Lack of a return ticket is considered a red flag, she said.

"Red flag din kung walang return ticket. Maraming kaso na peke ang ipiniprisintang return ticket," Sandoval said.

She said the immigration bureau is intent on curbing human trafficking following a rise in trafficking cases involved in crypto scams.

