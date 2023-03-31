LIST: Malls adjust operating hours for Holy Week 2023

MANILA - Mall operators in the country announced adjusted mall hours during the upcoming Holy Week from April 6 to April 9.
In an advisory, SM Supermalls said regular mall hours will be observed across all branches nationwide from April 3 to 5 or Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday, the Sy-led operator said.
Meanwhile, the following adjusted schedule will be implemented starting April 6:
APRIL 6 (MAUNDY THURSDAY):
- SM By the Bay = Regular mall hours
- SM City Baguio = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- SM City Puerto Princesa = 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- All other branches will be closed
APRIL 7 (GOOD FRIDAY)
- SM By the Bay = Regular mall hours
- SM City Baguio = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- All other malls will be closed
APRIL 8 (BLACK SATURDAY)
- SM City Baguio = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- All other malls = Regular operating hours
APRIL 9 (EASTER SUNDAY)
- SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, SM City Novaliches, SM City San Jose Del Monte, SM City Taytay, SM City San Mateo, SM City Marikina, SM City Bacoor, SM City Calamba, SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, SM City Seaside, SM City Davao, SM Lanang Premier = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- All other malls = Regular operating hours
Meanwhile, malls under Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will observe the following schedule:
EASTWOOD CITY
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday)- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
UPTOWN BONIFACIO:
- April 2 - 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- April 5 (Holy Wednesday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
MCKINLEY HILL:
- April 2, 2023 (Palm Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 3 - 5, 2023 - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - CLOSED
- April 7 (Good Friday) - CLOSED
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
NEWPORT MALL:
- April 3 - 6 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 11 a.m. to 11p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
FORBESE TOWN:
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
TWIN LAKES SHOPPING VILLAGE:
- April 2 - 9, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
SOUTHWOODS MALL:
- April 3 - 5 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- April 6 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- April 7 - Closed
- April 8 - 9 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
TWIN LAKES TAGAYTAY:
- April 2 - 9 - 10am to 8pm
FESTIVE WALK ILOILO:
- April 5 (Holy Wednesday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PASEO CENTER:
- April 3-5 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- April 6 - Maundy Thursday - Closed
- April 7 - Good Friday - Closed
- April 8 - Black Saturday - 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- April 9 - Easter Sunday - 10 a.m. - p.m.
SAN LORENZO PLACE MALL:
- April 3-5 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- April 6 - Maundy Thursday - Closed
- April 7 - Good Friday - Closed
- April 8 - Black Saturday - 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- April 9 - Easter Sunday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO PLACE
- April 3 - 5 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
THREE CENTRAL MALL:
- April 3 - 5 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
NEWCOAST BEACHWALK:
- April 2 - 9, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CLARK CITYFRONT:
- April 3 - 5, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed
- April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed
- April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Starting April 6, Ayala Malls said it would also implement the following adjusted mall hours:
ALABANG TOWN CENTER
- April 6 and 7 - CLOSED
- April 8 and 9 - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
AYALA CENTER CEBU
- April 6 and 7 - CLOSED
- April 8 - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
- April 9 - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
AYALA MALLS ABREEZA
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
- April 9: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
AYALA MALLS CAPITOL CENTRAL
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- April 9: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
AYAL MALLS CENTRAL BLOC
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8: 10 a.m. 10 p.m.(Regular Mall Hours)
- April 9: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
AYAL MALLS CIRCUIT
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (regular mall hours)
AYALA MALLS CLOVERLEAF
- April 6 and 7 : CLOSED
- April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
AYALA MALLS FELIZ
- April 6 and 7 : CLOSED
- April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
AYALA MALLS LEGAZPI
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
AYALA MALLS MANILA BAY
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9 : 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
AYALA MALLS MARIKINA
- April 6 and 7: CLOSEDgb
- April 8 and 9 : 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (regular mall hours)
AYALA MALLS SERIN
- April 3 to 6: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- April 7 to 9: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
AYALA MALLS SOLENAD
- April 3 to 7: 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
- April 8 to 9: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)
AYALA MALLS VERTIS NORTH
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
CENTRIO MALL
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
FAIRVIEW TERRACES
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
GLORIETTA
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
GREENBELT
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
HARBOR POINT
- April 6 and 7: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- April 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
MARKET! MARKET!
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
MARQUEE MALL
- April 6 to 7: CLOSED
- April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)
ONE AYALA
- Retail/Merchants
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 onwards: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bus Terminal
- April 6-10: 24hrs but with limited trips
- PUV Terminal
- April 6-10: 5AM to 10PM but with limited trips
PAVILION MALL
- April 6 and 7: CLOSED
- April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)
SHOPS AT SERENDRA
- April 3-6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)
- April 7: CLOSED
- April 8, 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TRINOMA
- April 6, 7 - CLOSED
- April 8, 9 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
THE DISTRICT IMUS
- April 3,4,5 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- April 6-7 - CLOSED
- April 8,9 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
U.P. TOWN CENTER
RELATED VIDEO