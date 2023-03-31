LIST: Malls adjust operating hours for Holy Week 2023

MANILA - Mall operators in the country announced adjusted mall hours during the upcoming Holy Week from April 6 to April 9.

In an advisory, SM Supermalls said regular mall hours will be observed across all branches nationwide from April 3 to 5 or Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday, the Sy-led operator said.

Meanwhile, the following adjusted schedule will be implemented starting April 6:

APRIL 6 (MAUNDY THURSDAY):

SM By the Bay = Regular mall hours

SM City Baguio = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SM City Puerto Princesa = 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All other branches will be closed

APRIL 7 (GOOD FRIDAY)

SM By the Bay = Regular mall hours

SM City Baguio = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All other malls will be closed

APRIL 8 (BLACK SATURDAY)

SM City Baguio = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All other malls = Regular operating hours

APRIL 9 (EASTER SUNDAY)

SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Fairview, SM City Novaliches, SM City San Jose Del Monte, SM City Taytay, SM City San Mateo, SM City Marikina, SM City Bacoor, SM City Calamba, SM City Sta. Rosa, SM City Cebu, SM City Consolacion, SM City Seaside, SM City Davao, SM Lanang Premier = 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All other malls = Regular operating hours

Meanwhile, malls under Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will observe the following schedule:

EASTWOOD CITY

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday)- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

UPTOWN BONIFACIO:

April 2 - 4 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 5 (Holy Wednesday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MCKINLEY HILL:

April 2, 2023 (Palm Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 3 - 5, 2023 - 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - CLOSED

April 7 (Good Friday) - CLOSED

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

NEWPORT MALL:

April 3 - 6 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 11 a.m. to 11p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

FORBESE TOWN:

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TWIN LAKES SHOPPING VILLAGE:

April 2 - 9, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SOUTHWOODS MALL:

April 3 - 5 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 6 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 7 - Closed

April 8 - 9 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TWIN LAKES TAGAYTAY:

April 2 - 9 - 10am to 8pm

FESTIVE WALK ILOILO:

April 5 (Holy Wednesday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

PASEO CENTER:

April 3-5 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

April 6 - Maundy Thursday - Closed

April 7 - Good Friday - Closed

April 8 - Black Saturday - 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

April 9 - Easter Sunday - 10 a.m. - p.m.

SAN LORENZO PLACE MALL:

April 3-5 - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

April 6 - Maundy Thursday - Closed

April 7 - Good Friday - Closed

April 8 - Black Saturday - 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

April 9 - Easter Sunday - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO PLACE

April 3 - 5 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

THREE CENTRAL MALL:

April 3 - 5 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NEWCOAST BEACHWALK:

April 2 - 9, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLARK CITYFRONT:

April 3 - 5, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 6 (Maundy Thursday) - Closed

April 7 (Good Friday) - Closed

April 8 (Black Saturday) - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 9 (Easter Sunday) - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starting April 6, Ayala Malls said it would also implement the following adjusted mall hours:

ALABANG TOWN CENTER

April 6 and 7 - CLOSED

April 8 and 9 - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

AYALA CENTER CEBU

April 6 and 7 - CLOSED

April 8 - 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

April 9 - 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

AYALA MALLS ABREEZA

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

April 9: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

AYALA MALLS CAPITOL CENTRAL

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.

April 9: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

AYAL MALLS CENTRAL BLOC

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8: 10 a.m. 10 p.m.(Regular Mall Hours)

April 9: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

AYAL MALLS CIRCUIT

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m.-10 p.m. (regular mall hours)

AYALA MALLS CLOVERLEAF

April 6 and 7 : CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

AYALA MALLS FELIZ

April 6 and 7 : CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

AYALA MALLS LEGAZPI

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

AYALA MALLS MANILA BAY

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

AYALA MALLS MARIKINA

April 6 and 7: CLOSEDgb

April 8 and 9 : 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (regular mall hours)

AYALA MALLS SERIN

April 3 to 6: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

April 7 to 9: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

AYALA MALLS SOLENAD

April 3 to 7: 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

April 8 to 9: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. (Regular Mall Hours)

AYALA MALLS VERTIS NORTH

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

CENTRIO MALL

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

FAIRVIEW TERRACES

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

GLORIETTA

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

GREENBELT

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

HARBOR POINT

April 6 and 7: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

April 8 and 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

April 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

MARKET! MARKET!

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

MARQUEE MALL

April 6 to 7: CLOSED

April 8 to 10: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)

ONE AYALA

Retail/Merchants April 6 and 7: CLOSED April 8 onwards: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bus Terminal April 6-10: 24hrs but with limited trips

PUV Terminal April 6-10: 5AM to 10PM but with limited trips



PAVILION MALL

April 6 and 7: CLOSED

April 8 and 9 : 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)

SHOPS AT SERENDRA

April 3-6: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (regular mall hours)

April 7: CLOSED

April 8, 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TRINOMA

April 6, 7 - CLOSED

April 8, 9 - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

THE DISTRICT IMUS

April 3,4,5 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

April 6-7 - CLOSED

April 8,9 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

U.P. TOWN CENTER

