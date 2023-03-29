MIAA prepares for 1.2M travelers on Holy Week break

Home > News MULTIMEDIA MIAA anticipates 1.2M passengers for Holy Week break Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2023 04:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Passengers flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Manila International Airport Authority estimates that about 1.2 million passengers will travel between April 1 to 10 as the country is set to observe the Holy Week, nearly matching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Read More: Ninoy Aquino International Airport travelers Manila International Airport Authority Holy Week break /entertainment/03/29/23/peter-pan-wendy-to-stream-on-disney-on-april-28/sports/03/29/23/mma-sangiao-wants-to-impress-in-lumpinee-debut/sports/03/29/23/uaap-la-salles-leila-cruz-suffers-acl-injury/video/news/03/29/23/ph-maaaring-maipit-kung-hindi-makikipag-ugnayan-sa-icc-abogado/sports/03/29/23/uaap-at-9-0-la-salle-a-win-away-from-final-4-slot