MIAA prepares for 1.2M travelers on Holy Week break

MIAA anticipates 1.2M passengers for Holy Week break

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Passengers flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday. The Manila International Airport Authority estimates that about 1.2 million passengers will travel between April 1 to 10 as the country is set to observe the Holy Week, nearly matching pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.