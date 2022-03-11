The 125-Piso commemorative coin. Screenshot/BSP

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Friday said it has released a limited edition "125-Piso" commemorative coin to honor the 125th anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal.

The coin showcases Rizal as a "global Filipino hero," the central bank said in a Facebook post.

"His life and legacy serve as inspiration for people from all walks of life," the BSP said.

The 34-mm commemorative coin, made of nordic gold, features the portrait and signature of Rizal. It weighs 15 grams and has a gold-plated finish, the BSP said.

Inscriptions 125 years and Martyrdom of Jose Rizal are on the obverse side while the Rizal Monument, the BSP logo, 125 Piso and Republika ng Pilipinas are on the reverse side, the BSP said.

The coin is available in limited quantity for P1,000, the BSP said. Orders can be placed on the central bank's official website.

Rizal's novels “Noli me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo” “were viewed as the guiding force for other patriots to rally for the country’s cause,” in the 1896 revolution against Spanish colonial rule, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.



Rizal was executed on Dec. 30, 1896 by a firing squad on Bagumbayan Field (now Rizal Park) on orders of Spanish authorities.

The Philippines commemorated his 125th death anniversary last December.

In 2021, the BSP launched a commemorative P5,000 banknote and medal in honor of the 500th anniversary of Lapu-Lapu’s victory in the Battle of Mactan.