Bangko Sentral launches P5,000 Lapu-Lapu bill, commemorative medal

The front of the P5,000 bill that commemorates the victory of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan. Courtesy Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas launched Monday a commemorative P5,000 banknote and medal in honor of the 500th anniversary of Lapu-Lapu’s victory in the Battle of Mactan.

The banknote launch also kicks off a 99-day countdown to the actual anniversary this year.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila spoke at the launch, discussing the features of the Lapu-Lapu banknote.

The back of the P5,000 bill that commemorates the victory of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan. Courtesy Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

It includes an image of Lapu-Lapu on its front, a Philippine Eagle on its back, and the usual security features of the other piso banknotes. It also depicts the Karaoka, a Filipino warship used during the time of Lapu-Lapu; a coconut tree, the fruit of which was fed to Ferdinand Magellan and his crew, and Mount Apo.

Although legal tender, the P5,000 banknote is not for circulation and will only be available for purchase by the public.

The BSP will issue a separate advisory in March 2021 for the guidelines on the purchase of the commemorative banknote.

The Lapu-Lapu commemorative medal. Courtesy Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

The commemorative medal made primarily of silver features the Lapu-Lapu shrine in Cebu on its front, and the battle of Mactan and the date "27 April, 1521" on its back.

“The BSP and National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) have collaborated on this commemorative banknote and medal to celebrate the heroism of Lapulapu and his warriors, and to familiarize the present generation with the country’s rich pre-colonial history,” Dakila said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea received a commemorative banknote and medal on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte, who also shared a few words, encouraging all Filipinos to emulate the heroism of Lapu-Lapu, in a recorded video message.

The event was held at the Fort San Antonio Abad, in the BSP Complex in Manila.

BSP officer-in-charge Dakila delivered the message at the event in place of Governor Benjamin Diokno, who is recovering from a medical procedure performed yesterday to address a blood clot.

The clot was caused by a minor head accident. No further details were given.