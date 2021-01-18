Bangko Sentral Governor Diokno on medical leave after head injury

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) governor Benjamin Diokno answers questions during an interview for ANC’s The Boss, held at the BSP headquarters in Manila on March 12, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin E. Diokno is currently on medical leave after a "minor head accident".

Diokno underwent a "successful procedure" to resolve a blood clot caused by the accident, the BSP said in a statement.



It added that the governor is awake, can talk an hour after the procedure, and on his way to recovery, as of posting.

"He is expected to be discharged from the hospital in four to five days and is anticipated to return to work subsequently," the BSP said.

Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. is acting as the BSP officer-in-charge while Diokno recovers.

"The procedure went well and I’m now on my way to recovery. Meanwhile, I’m designating Francis Dakila as OIC BSP Governor while I’m recuperating," the BSP quoted Diokno in his message to the Monetary Board and BSP staff.