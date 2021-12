Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday led rites commemorating the 125th death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal.

Duterte joined a flag-raising ceremony and offered flowers at the Rizal Monument in Manila.

Rizal's novels “Noli me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo” “were viewed as the guiding force for other patriots to rally for the country’s cause,” in the 1896 revolution against Spanish colonial rule, according to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines website.

Rizal was executed on December 30, 1896 by a firing squad on Bagumbayan Field (now Rizal Park) on orders of Spanish authorities. He was convicted of rebellion, sedition, and for allegedly forming an illegal association.

General Emilio Aguinaldo in 1898 declared December 30 as a day of national mourning. In 1902, the Philippine Commission enacted a law declaring the date Rizal Day and made it an official holiday.